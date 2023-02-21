The Alacer Group

The Alacer Group

 By The Alacer Group

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alacer Group, a consulting and technology solutions company serving financial institutions, has entered a strategic partnership with CRB Monitor, a comprehensive and centralized database platform covering cannabis industry participants. Combined with CRB Monitor's curated, standardized and categorized Marijuana Related Business (MRB) database, Alacer's AI and Machine Learning driven Velocity FinCrime Solutions Suite will now be able to equip their customers with best-in-class screening to detect and identify Cannabis-Related Businesses (CRB).

"Cannabis is and continues to be a growth industry that needs access to banking services. For those institutions that support banking the cannabis industry, they rely on high quality information and data to combat fraud and money laundering," said Richard Paxton, Chief Executive Officer of The Alacer Group. "By partnering with CRB Monitor, a leader in helping institutions manage cannabis-related risk, our transaction monitoring solution will provide best-in-class, multi-layer advanced screening to identify bad actors in the cannabis industry."


