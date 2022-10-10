Lincoln Theatre wins Heritage Award
The Lincoln Theatre has won a Governor's Heritage Award.
The award honors individuals and organizations who preserve and promote traditions and heritage, according to the state Arts Commission website.
The theater was the only organization recognized this year.
"The recognition is particularly noteworthy coming out of our 19-month COVID closure, and acknowledgement must be given to our staff, board of directors, volunteers and community leaders (local, state and national) who supported us during our extended closure," Lincoln Theatre Executive Director Roger Gietzen said in an email.
Award winners will meet with Gov. Jay Inslee at an awards ceremony Nov. 1.
Computer courses available in Spanish
The Northwest Agriculture Business Center and Skagit Valley College are teaming up to offer free basic and advanced computer courses starting Oct. 22.
The three-hour classes will be in the college's Ford Hall on Saturdays through Dec. 3.
The advanced classes will start at 9 a.m., and the beginner classes at 12:30 p.m.
Registration is being taken on the Northwest Agriculture Business Center's website.
Questions or comments can be directed to Juan Morales at 360-770-0863 or by email at juan@agbizcenter.org.
Co-op to hold bulk food sale
As a way to help with inflation, the Skagit Valley Food Co-op will have a 20% sale in its bulk food department on Oct. 14-16.
"The Skagit Valley Food Co-op's bulk department is one-of-a-kind in Skagit Valley," Marketing and Outreach Director Nicole Vander Meulen said.
The bulk department consists of 450 items including rolled oats, grind-your-own nut butters, local honey, local flour, coffee, laundry detergent and candy.
Customers are encouraged to bring containers from home to further cut down on waste.
Store hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
