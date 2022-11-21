Skagit Gleaners hires multilingual liaison
Matilde Ortiz recently started as a multilingual liaison at Skagit Gleaners.
Ortiz grew up in Oaxaca, Mexico. She worked in the fields of the Skagit Valley before transitioning to the restaurant industry.
"This will be an opportunity to use my English more and to use being bilingual to connect with the community where I live," Ortiz said in a Skagit Gleaners news release.
She will be onsite Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays to help serve the community.
Local restaurant recognized for patriotism
Double Barrel BBQ in Sedro-Woolley was recognized by the George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution as having an "Exceptionally Patriotic Display" of the American flag.
A ceremony was held Nov. 9 and a certificate of recognition was presented to owners Jim and Nancy Lee.
Jim Lee served in the Marine Corps from 1984 to 1988.
"Jim wanted a flag on the roof to send a clear signal that Double Barrel BBQ is proudly American," Nancy Lee said in an email. "He hopes that when people see our flag, they're reminded of all the things that are special about the USA. Things like the opportunity to start a business from the ground up, to grow that business and parlay it into a 20-year career."
The certificate was presented by Sons of the American Revolution members Leland Hutchins and Marshall Eberhart who were dressed in colonial period uniforms in order to represent their patriot ancestors.
Fiber-optic network comes to Mount Vernon
Ziply Fiber announced Nov. 8 that its internet service was now available in Mount Vernon for the first set of homes.
The official launch brought access to 1,500 homes and businesses throughout the city. More than 7,000 will have access once construction is completed, according to a news release.
"Increasing access to high-speed broadband internet throughout the Northwest is critically important to all of us at Ziply Fiber," CEO Harold Zeitz said in the release. "I'm very proud of the work our team is doing here and am thrilled that today we can call Mount Vernon our newest multi-gig city."
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
