The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County has partnered with the Northwest Career and Technical Academy, Northwest Educational Service District and Skagit Valley College to put on the second annual Skagit Workforce Summit.
The event will provide businesses in the county a chance to network with educational institutions to address workforce concerns.
"Workforce issues is probably one of the biggest issues for Skagit County businesses right now," EDASC Economic Development and External Relations Manager Aaron Weinberg said.
The summit will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Mount Vernon.
Businesses can sign up for the no-cost event until Nov. 15. Weinberg said all businesses need to do is come as no preparation is needed.
Island Grown Farmers Cooperative was awarded an $815,891 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The grant is a part of $223 million awarded through the department's Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program.
Island Grown Farmers Co-op has been working on an expansion of its slaughter facility at its Port of Skagit property that would add five to 10 jobs.
According to a news release, the grant will allow for an increase in animals processed and the ability for the co-op to expand its membership.
The news release said the co-op is at max capacity until the expansion is completed, which is estimated to be in June.
For more than 20 years the co-op has operated a mobile slaughter unit to service rural farms. In addition to an increase in processed animals, the expansion will allow for year-round services as the mobile unit could not be used during the winter months.
Mount Vernon resident new chair of state board
Bill Ronhaar of Mount Vernon has been named chair for the state's Limited Practice Board after serving on the board for six years.
The position is named by the state Supreme Court.
Ronhaar works as CEO of Whatcom Land Title Co.
"Bill Ronhaar's expertise and integrity make him an ideal selection to chair the Limited Practice Board," owner of Whatcom Land Title Colleen Baldwin said in a news release.
Ronhaar has about 50 years of experience in the title industry. He has been named both a National Title Professional and a Washington Title Professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.