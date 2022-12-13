New business opens in Mount Vernon
Leticia Palacios Maciel opened Aguas Express y Mas on Dec. 3 in the Shell station located at the corner of Laventure Road and Section Street.
She will be selling aguas frescas, shave ice and a variety of snacks.
“Ever since I was young I always liked selling the aguas frescas,” Palacios Maciel said.
Hours of operation will be Thursday through Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mount Vernon Chamber wins award
The Seattle Latino Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce the 2022 Best Latino Nonprofit Business Organization award.
The award recognizes how the chamber has helped area businesses thrive and strengthen the Latino community through the Latino Business Leaders program, according to a news release.
Latino Business Leaders has an average of 50 Latino businesses attend monthly events that include training sessions, networking, peer mentorships and consultations, according to the release.
“This award is also a renewal of our commitment to our business community. The success of our Latino and non-Latino businesses makes a direct impact on our economic growth. The award motivates us to not only continue working for them, but to always listen to their needs,” said Silvia Reed, Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce business development and foundation director.
Skagit Workforce Summit follow-up scheduled
Businesses interested in learning more about expanding the workforce pipeline through the school system can do so as a part of the second Skagit Workforce Summit follow-up event.
Businesses can learn more about the internship program as well as what other options are available to get involved in the education system.
The free event will be held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy.
Local KOA earns award
The Burlington/Anacortes Holiday Kampground of America (KOA) returned from the organization’s annual convention with two awards, according to a news release.
The first award was the KOA Founder’s Award, which is the highest service award.
The second award was the President’s Award, which also is presented to campgrounds that meet exceptional quality standards and have high customer service scores.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
