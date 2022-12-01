BURLINGTON — Startup Grind, an international organization that seeks to provide help to early entrepreneurs, held its first meeting Wednesday in Burlington.
Shawn McGaff, co-director for the Cascadia Chapter of Startup Grind, said the group came to Skagit County with the goal of helping startups get off the ground.
“With the pandemic, investors are more willing than ever to fund companies regardless of where they are geographically located. Places like Spokane and Bend are developing microcosms of entrepreneurs but we noticed that is is still extremely hard to start a company outside of the major cities because people don’t have the same access to resources that are abundant in places like Seattle,” McGaff said in an email.
Skagit is one of many areas that McGaff and chapter co-director Mike Grabham have been looking to bring into the organization.
“Mike knew that most of these cities are too small to support their own Startup Grind chapter, at least in the short term, but he had the idea that we could potentially help connect the people in these smaller cities with the resources in Seattle through a combination of virtual events and in-person events that rotate through different locations,” McGaff said in an email.
McGaff said that though the Cascadia chapter usually has a focus on technology companies, he quickly realized this would not work in Skagit County.
To highlight the county’s focus on manufacturing, Amelia Cook, co-owner of Goodwinds Composites, was asked to be Wednesday’s guest speaker.
Cook spoke about starting her business, some of the challenges she faced and where the business is heading.
She started Goodwinds Composites in 2008 with her brother Leland Holeman. At the start, they were both working other jobs, Cook had a newborn and they knew next to nothing about composites.
She said it took five or six years to get past the feeling of being a startup. Fourteen years later they are now working on expanding.
Cook said if she could have done one thing differently it would have been to sit down with her brother and take the many available small business classes sooner.
She recommended that those in attendance ask themselves early on “Why are we doing this?” and “What do we want out of our business?”
Cook also recommended either having a co-founder that balances out the business or mentors who can answer questions.
As her company has grown, Cook said a focus has become making sure it can retain capable employees.
As a small business, Cook said Goodwinds Composites has the ability to offer flexible scheduling. It also pays above the market average for the industry, has full benefits and is respected.
This has led to little turnover over the years.
“We’ve grown with a lot of our employees,” Cook said. “They know they’re valued.”
With it being the first Startup Grind event in Skagit County, McGaff wasn’t sure what to expect.
But with last-minute promotion help from the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, about 20 people showed up.
EDASC CEO John Sternlicht and McGaff was pleased to see that many in attendance.
“We’re looking forward to this being the beginning of a long and beautiful tradition,” Sternlicht said. “I think from here it will only grow.”
