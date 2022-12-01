Startup Grind
Amelia Cook (left) and Shawn McGaff take part in a question-and-answer session at the first meeting a new chapter of Startup Grind.

 Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald

BURLINGTON — Startup Grind, an international organization that seeks to provide help to early entrepreneurs, held its first meeting Wednesday in Burlington.

Shawn McGaff, co-director for the Cascadia Chapter of Startup Grind, said the group came to Skagit County with the goal of helping startups get off the ground.


