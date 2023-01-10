This acquisition creates a vertically integrated solutions provider for today's complex aerospace sector

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Collinear Group LLC, a Seattle based aerospace & defense engineering and consulting company has acquired Xylariam, LLC, also headquartered in Seattle Wa. Xylariam is a digital solutions company specializing in strategy, design, and development of modern software applications and platforms for enterprises and startups alike. "Xylariam has been a long trusted strategic partner of ours", stated Saul Bankaitis, CEO of Collinear Group, LLC. "The synergies of adding cutting-edge digital capabilities to our portfolio of solution offerings will significantly enhance our ability to accelerate our aerospace and defense customers' digital transformation and new product development initiatives".


