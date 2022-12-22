SNOHOMISH (AP) — The owner of a Washington state framing company is facing nearly $400,000 in fines for allegedly allowing crew members to work high above the ground without fall protection, according to the state Department of Labor and Industries.

Genesis Framing Construction owner Cecilio Solorio faces the fines for nine violations, The Daily Herald in Everett reported. Solorio told the newspaper he will appeal.


