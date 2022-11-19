LA CONNER — The ballroom of Maple Hall was full Thursday for the Celebration of Skagit Philanthropy event hosted by the Skagit Community Foundation.
Attendees were mainly made up of current or prospective donors to the organization.
This was the first time an event such as this had been held by the foundation since 2018.
The first half of the evening offered an opportunity for attendees to mingle with each other as well as interact with the 15 local nonprofits that had representatives spread throughout the space.
"That's really kind of the whole goal for the night," Skagit Community Foundation Executive Director Maddy MacKenzie said.
After about an hour of mingling, MacKenzie and Skagit Community Foundation Chairman of the Board of Directors Dan Fisher began a presentation.
The presentation focused on the growth and future of the foundation and recent investments the foundation has made in the community.
Among the recent investments have been the establishment of a donor-advised fund as well as a new grant program for local performing arts groups to perform at McIntyre Hall.
A portion of the presentation was spent honoring Mary McGoffin, who served as foundation president and CEO from 2012 to 2020.
"When I transitioned into this role, she helped get me up to speed because community foundations are very complicated organizations," MacKenzie said.
After McGoffin spoke and received an award and flowers from MacKenzie and Fisher, attendees proceeded to spend the remainder of the evening mingling.
"I hope that people come away from the event having met some new people and having made new friends and learn something new, not just about us, but about the great work that's happening in our community every day," MacKenzie said.
The Skagit Community Foundation hopes to make this an annual event, MacKenzie said.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
