Skye Richendrfer, a former Mount Vernon mayor and father of Skagit County's Celtic arts community, died of cancer Nov. 27 at age 64.
"This was not the trajectory or pace we expected when he was diagnosed a few short months ago," the family wrote on social media. "As a result, we are so sorry that you all — Skye’s friends and family — did not get a real opportunity to say goodbye."
Long-time friend Dave Ryberg said, “I’m going to miss him terribly, and I’m absolutely positive I'm not the only one.”
Ryberg and Richendrfer collaborated on the first Skagit Valley Highland Games in 1994, and the two ended up becoming close friends.
They served together on the board of the Celtic Arts Foundation, an organization Richendrfer founded in 2004.
“He wanted Mount Vernon to be the second world headquarters for Scottish culture,” Ryberg said.
Richendrfer brought the foundation "from a little grassroots effort out of his house ... to where we became really known as a player,” Ryberg said.
Richendrfer also spearheaded the effort to build the Littlefield Celtic Center in Mount Vernon.
“For one thing, he was someone who could always bring people together," Ryberg said. "He did that so well”
Richendrfer's family asked for privacy as they plan a memorial service.
Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau said she respected Richendrfer's sense for establishing collaboration when working under him when he was mayor and she worked at the front desk of the Mount Vernon Police Department.
"What I was really struck by, he was really interested in ideas from everybody,” Boudreau said.
She said Richendrfer deserves credit for his forward-thinking endorsement of the city's fiber-optic network, and in construction of Skagit Station.
“We owe people thanks who want to serve the public in that capacity," Boudreau said.
Marilyn McLean, who worked with Richendrfer both as Mount Vernon city attorney and on the board of the Celtic Arts Foundation, said she'll remember him as a larger-than-life presence who was successful at everything he tried.
