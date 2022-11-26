Skye Richendrfer

Skye Richendrfer, seen here in 2013, was a two-term mayor of Mount Vernon.

Skye Richendrfer, a former Mount Vernon mayor and father of Skagit County's Celtic arts community, died of cancer Nov. 27 at age 64. 

"This was not the trajectory or pace we expected when he was diagnosed a few short months ago," the family wrote on social media. "As a result, we are so sorry that you all — Skye’s friends and family — did not get a real opportunity to say goodbye."


