ANACORTES — Community members gathered Thursday to celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Helping Hands of Anacortes Solution Center.
The new space is not an additional food distribution center for Helping Hands. Instead, it will be a place where the Sedro-Woolley nonprofit or other nonprofits can connect residents with services.
An example of these services is assisting someone in signing up with the state State Department of Social and Health Services, said Helping Hands Solutions Manager Miranda Wilson.
“It’s a real asset to have a building to come to because when we’re serving a vulnerable population and fuel prices are so high, (it’s difficult) to go all the way to Sedro-Woolley to that solution center,” Wilson said.
Helping Hands staff will be at the Anacortes center every Thursday.
When the space is not being used by Helping Hands, it will be open to other groups.
“I think it’s going to be a really cool thing to see other organizations coming in and out,” Helping Hands Engagement Manager Käaren Flint said.
Anacortes City Council member Anthony Young spoke at the ribbon cutting on behalf of Mayor Matt Miller, who could not attend.
“(Miller) sends his total regards. This whole project is such a needed and wonderful thing for our community,” Young said.
The addition of this new space will not change Helping Hands’ current distribution schedule or locations, according to a Helping Hands news release.
“I’m excited to have other people use this, I’m excited for the partnerships that it’s going to bring,” Flint said. “I think that’s what I’m most stoked about, just to see bringing nonprofits into one space and then watching all the goodness just kind of melt together.”
