MOUNT VERNON — Two Mount Vernon manufacturing companies participated Thursday morning in the Association of Washington Business Manufacturing Week bus tour.
Manufacturing Week is meant to celebrate and showcase manufacturing companies and educational institutions throughout the country.
"We think it's really important to highlight the manufacturing sector," Association of Washington Business President Kris Johnson said. "It's such an important sector in this state."
During the tour, businesses took the time to show off what they are working on, as well as to speak about the top issues they are facing: inflation, workforce shortages and supply chain issues.
For the first time this year, the Association of Washington Business is involving students in the tour so they can learn about the types of jobs available throughout the industry.
The tour kicked off Thursday morning with stops in Mount Vernon, Everett and Woodinville.
Chinook Enterprises in Mount Vernon was the first stop.
The nonprofit does both manufacturing work and acts as an employment service, aiding those with disabilities in finding jobs.
On the manufacturing side, it has been a direct supplier of parts to Boeing since 1981. It also works with businesses in the marine, alternative energy, commercial and automotive industries.
Many large manufacturers, such as Boeing, contract smaller companies for various bits and pieces.
"I think we all need each other," Chinook Enterprises Business Development Officer Sean Dwyer said. "We all play our part."
Chinook Enterprises CEO Nikki Wegner touched on issues the nonprofit has been facing, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing and revenue challenges.
In order to manage these issues, Chinook Enterprises has implemented more job-focused training, is having new employees shadow those in various types of jobs to get a sense of what is going on, adding a suggestion box and increasing the overall office culture.
Chinook Enterprises has 54 employees. Pre-pandemic it had close to 90, Wegner said.
Her goal is to bring it back up to 90, but while using strategic growth.
The second stop of the day was at Goodwinds Composites, whose claim to fame has been its work with NASA on the 2021 Mars Rover mission.
The company makes carbon fiber rods and tubes as both a retailer and a component manufacturer.
Carbon fibers rods and tubes are often used to replace those made of metal because they are much lighter and more resistant to heat.
Co-owner Amelia Cook gave the example of the neck of a guitar. Inside the wood are carbon fiber rods so the neck doesn't bend.
The nine-person Goodwinds Composites crew is now working with the battery division of NASA to make battery cases for the upcoming Artemis missions, according to Cook.
When she was asked to be a part of the tour, Cook was hesitant, thinking that larger companies might be more interesting to see. After all, Goodwinds Composites is still using technology from the previous century.
The more Cook thought about it, though, the more she realized visiting companies such as hers made sense.
"Small business is the backbone of the nation and certainly the backbone of Washington state," Cook said. "Without companies like mine those other products (from larger companies) don't get made."
In the next 10 years, Cook would like to see the company double in size, adding a second 7,000-square-foot building on its property.
Goodwinds Composites already has financing lined up for the project, and has started the pre-permitting process with the city of Mount Vernon.
According to Johnson, the manufacturing sector employs nearly 300,000 people throughout the state and accounts for more than 10% of the state's economic output.
Skagit County has 187 manufacturers, according to Johnson. These manufacturers employ close to 6,000 people, paying an average salary of $72,000.
In 2021 the state Legislature unanimously passed the Washington BEST Manufacturing Act, which calls for doubling the number of state manufacturing jobs over the next decade. This includes doubling the number of businesses owned by women and people of color.
The Manufacturing Week bus tour continues Friday, then next Monday through Thursday.
