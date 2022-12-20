SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley lost one of its biggest supporters Saturday when Pola Kelley died at the age of 72.
Kelley was honored at a City Council meeting Dec. 14 when Mayor Julia Johnson presented her with a resolution for a lifetime of service to the community.
"It was really beautiful that we were able to honor her at council as well as at the Chamber of Commerce before she passed," Johnson said.
Johnson said Kelley had a warm and gracious way of interacting with people, and cared deeply about the local merchants and the city's residents.
"For me, Pola was the best representation of Sedro-Woolley we could possibly have," Johnson said. "... She was the heart of Sedro-Woolley. She did so much.
"Maybe biggest of all, she brought a lot of memories for us with the Lighted Christmas Parade and the Loggerodeo Parade that she worked with the Lions (Club) on, and so many other activities."
Kelley served as executive director of the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce for 13 years and was a member of the City Council from 2018-2019.
In a social media post about its longtime executive director, the Chamber of Commerce said: "Sedro-Woolley is a tight-knit community and our businesses support one another each and every day. The director coordinates many long-standing traditional events, particularly the Lighted Christmas Parade, Blast from the Past, and Woodfest. Pola’s presence at these events will be deeply missed, but her legacy will always be remembered."
Kelley served on numerous boards, including for PeaceHealth Community Health, the Cascade Loop Association, Boys & Girls Clubs and Sedro-Woolley RISE.
She was the grand marshal for the 2021 Lighted Christmas Parade and gave of her time to Skagit Women in Business and the Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club, and was on the Sedro-Woolley High School CTE Advisory Committee as well as a member of the League of Women Voters.
Kelley owned and operated an Allstate Insurance branch office in Sedro-Woolley from 1999 to 2011.
She graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1968 and from Gonzaga University in 1990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.