Pola Kelley

Pola Kelley (right) with Jeri Kaufman in November 2017, when Kelley was running for Sedro-Woolley City Council.

 Skagit Valley Herald file photo

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley lost one of its biggest supporters Saturday when Pola Kelley died at the age of 72.

Kelley was honored at a City Council meeting Dec. 14 when Mayor Julia Johnson presented her with a resolution for a lifetime of service to the community.


