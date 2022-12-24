Salmon populations throughout the state have been struggling due to climate change, loss of habitat, pollution and other factors.
According to the state Office of Financial Management about 70% of the state’s 14 populations of endangered or threatened salmon and steelhead are in crisis.
That’s why the proposed 2023-2025 state budget includes $25.5 million for the state Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program to support estuary and salmon restoration projects.
There are 38 ranked projects identified by the program, with 14 fully or partially within Skagit County. Work is currently being done on several of the Skagit County projects.
“Skagit is a really important area both for us and the salmon,” state Department of Fish and Wildlife Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program Manager Jay Krienitz said.
He said the Skagit and Snohomish river deltas are high priorities when it comes to project ranking. That’s because they have salt marsh ecosystems, which is one of the most endangered ecosystems, he said.
The two highest priority projects are in Skagit County.
No. 1 is a restoration project on Milltown Island that seeks to enhance and connect existing habitats.
The work is being done by Fish and Wildlife and is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.
Previous restoration work at Milltown Island took place from 2006-2014, and new projects work to continue those efforts.
Milltown Island was historically diked and drained for farming, according to the project description. The end product would be an estuarine habitat that will be resilient to climate change.
No. 2 is also being done by Fish and Wildlife.
Similar to Milltown Island, the Skagit Wildlife Area’s Island Unit was historically diked and drained for farming. The project goal is to restore the estuarine habitat.
In recent years, the 270-acre Island Unit has been managed for waterfowl foraging and hunting.
The planning phase of the project is expected to be completed this month, according to the project description. The restoration phase would be the next step.
Krienitz said he is hopeful the funding in the budget will allow the program to fund some of the projects on the alternative list. First up on the alternative list is a project at Clayton Beach in Larrabee State Park.
To date, more than 106 projects have been completed through the program, protecting more than 4,500 acres of estuary habitat since the program was started in 2006, according to Fish and Wildlife.
