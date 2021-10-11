SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry-recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Thomas (Tom) Bergantino to the PCS staff as a Senior NERC Compliance Consultant. Tom's industry expertise in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), as well as his overall understanding of the Operations and Planning (O&P) Standards, combined with his instructional design and technical writing capabilities, enhance PCS' ability to continue to provide high-level support to its rapidly growing number of clients.
Tom joins PCS after four years at Trans Bay Cable LLC (TBC) where he was a CIP Compliance Analyst, CIP Program Lead, and Senior Technical Writer. His activities included:
- Developing, enhancing and maintaining CIP compliance procedures, processes, and general operation of the compliance program and related activities
- Collecting, compiling, and retaining evidence of compliance with the CIP Standards
- Coordinating audit preparation activities
- Acting as Training Coordinator and manager of the TBC Learning Management System (LMS) for all CIP-004 training requirements; developing, assigning, and monitoring annual CIP Training and quarterly Cybersecurity Awareness Training for all personnel with access to TBC facilities and/or CIP Assets; and assisting with tracking of PER-005 System Operator training programs in the LMS
- Performing vulnerability scans for CIP-010, R3; managing, executing, and acting as internal SME for TBC's implementation of Tripwire Enterprise, Whitelist Profiler, and IP360 for configuration change management activities, including asset monitoring and baselines (CIP-010, R1)
Prior to TBC, Tom's extensive work history includes Genesys Telecommunications Labs, Lumenis, IBM, Mylex, Intel, Xerox, Micropolis, and Symantec.
Tom's education includes:
- Master of Arts, Educational Psychology & Instructional Design, Minor Computer Science from the University of California, Los Angeles
- Bachelor of Arts, Psychology and Linguistics, cum laude, from Harvard University
Ryan Carlson, PCS Vice President of Critical Infrastructure Protection Services stated, "We are very pleased to share Tom's decision to join PCS. Technical writing had been and remains a priority at PCS and we see the skills Tom brings to the table as yet another step up in our desire to continually provide the best consulting services possible. Also, as training continues to be a key factor in our clients' success stories, Tom's NERC compliance background combined with his training program development expertise becomes a perfect fit, which we are excited to share with our clients."
When asked about his decision to join PCS, Tom stated, "Having worked with PCS during my tenure at TBC, I realized that personal attention and a very strong work ethic is the PCS standard. I am pleased to be joining a very talented team of individuals and becoming a part of the exceptional support provided to our clients!"
PCS NERC Compliance Consulting Services has an unsurpassed track record in Regional Audit success. Whether your need for support is in the area of Operations and Planning Standards or Critical Infrastructure Protection Standards for your Utility, Generation Facility, Battery Storage site, Solar Facility, or Wind Facility, PCS provides the technical expertise and program management support you desire. PCS delivers compliance interpretations based on extensive auditing experience, coupled with programs and processes that provide you confidence in the compliance status of your organization.
For information on how PCS can support your organization's NERC Reliability Standards compliance needs, please contact Dale Zahn at (509) 504-5496 or visit our website at http://www.provencompliance.com. #weccreliability #SPPorg #ReliabilityFirst #Texas_RE_Inc #SERC #NPCC #CIP #Batterystorage #NERCcompliance #NERC #criticalinfrastructureprotection
Media Contact
Dale Zahn, Proven Compliance Solutions Inc., +1 509-504-5496, dzahn@provencompliance.com
SOURCE Proven Compliance Solutions Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.