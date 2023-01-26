Skagit County's unemployment rate remains higher than the state average.
According to the state Economic Security Department, the state had a preliminary unemployment rate of 4.2% for December, while Skagit County's was 5.5%.
Regional economist Anneliese Vance-Sherman said Skagit County's unemployment rate is taking longer to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic than those in similar areas.
"I am not sure why Skagit County's recovery lags behind other areas in the state, but I do think it is worth pointing out that the (similar areas) that recovered quickly were generally geographically located in Eastern Washington, and had likely had a higher proportion of their workforce involved in agriculture, food, manufacturing and other industries deemed essential in the early days of the pandemic," Vance-Sherman said in an email.
She said the economy in Skagit County is on a growth trajectory, albeit a small one with 900 jobs added over the past year. The largest gains were in the manufacturing industry, and leisure and hospitality industry.
However, there were fewer workers available to work these new jobs as the number of workers in the labor force dropped by 656, said Vance-Sherman.
Meanwhile, a survey of Washington employers shows 32% of businesses surveyed said they were growing, 29% said they were experiencing a downturn and 39% said their business had plateaued.
The survey was conducted by the Association of Washington Business between the end of December and early January and focused on economy and workforce topics.
"Washington employers are beginning to see signs of a cooling economy," Association President Kris Johnson said in an article by the association regarding the survey results. "These are not theoretical concerns about a potential downturn on the horizon, but real Washington employers reporting actual downturns in their businesses right now."
Businesses throughout the state continue to face the same challenges that have plagued them since the pandemic started.
A survey by the Association of Washington Business in August showed top concerns were inflation (68%) and a lack of qualified workers (65%).
The January survey showed 69% identified inflation as a major concern, followed by a lack of qualified workers at 62%.
Issues such as affordable housing have become more prominent over the past six months, with the number of businesses viewing this as a major concern increasing by 12%.
Businesses are seeing some relief when it comes to supply chain shortages, with 15% fewer businesses citing it as a major challenge.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
