Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 accounting and consulting firm, announced Tom Sulewski as its new chief executive officer, effective October 1, 2022.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 accounting and consulting firm, announced Tom Sulewski as its new chief executive officer, effective October 1, 2022. He succeeds Rob Wheeler, who served as the firm's CEO since 2014. The two worked closely together in the preceding months to transition the role. Wheeler, who is transitioning out of the role due to shareholder term limits, remains with the firm in an advisory role and as a resource to the new CEO.
Sulewski joined Clark Nuber in 1991 upon graduation from the University of Washington. By 2001, he was admitted as a shareholder. During that time, Sulewski oversaw the firm's Audit & Assurance Services Group, which more than tripled in size to 100+ personnel under his 20-year guidance. Outside of Clark Nuber, he is the immediate past chair of the Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants and has served on a variety of community and university boards in leadership positions throughout his career. Accounting students may also recognize him as an adjunct professor at the University of Washington Bothell.
"This is a tremendous privilege and opportunity," Sulewski said. "We have a world-class group of professionals at this firm. I look forward to working with them and the leadership team to leverage the success Rob established during his tenure."
Wheeler's time as CEO was marked by national recognition for Clark Nuber's culture and its award-winning client service. Under his leadership, the firm grew to employ more than 250 people in 19 states, with most serving in the Seattle metro area. Clark Nuber was consistently ranked among the Top 100 Firms in the U.S., spotlighted as a Best Place to Work, and earned accolades as a Best CPA Firm for Women and for Leadership Equity.
"Serving as the CEO of Clark Nuber was an honor," Wheeler said. "I truly cherished the opportunity to work with some of the best professionals and nicest people I know for the past 30 years. I was very fortunate to have the support of the other shareholders of the firm as we developed new capabilities and resources to provide the highest level of service to our clients. Our culture is primarily focused on contributing to the success of our people and, in that regard, Tom is uniquely qualified to lead us into the future."
Shareholder Julie Eisenhauer succeeds Sulewski as head of the firm's Audit & Assurance Services Group. Eisenhauer has been with Clark Nuber for 19 years and specializes in providing services to hospitality, real estate, and family-owned businesses. She also serves on several industry and civic boards.
About Clark Nuber PS
Now in its 70th year, Clark Nuber PS is an award-winning CPA firm located in the Seattle area. Recognized as a Top 100 Firm by both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today, our 250+ professionals provide audit, accounting, tax, and consulting services to private companies, family businesses, not-for-profit organizations and the public sector, foundations, and high net worth individuals. In addition to the Pacific Northwest, we serve clients throughout the United States and around the world.
