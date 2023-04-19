goskagit

The Greater Seattle Business Association came to Skagit County on Tuesday to hold an LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion training, roundtable and networking session.

Local organizations that partnered to bring the event to Skagit County included the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, the Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley chambers of commerce, the Skagit Tourism Bureau, Skagit Valley College and PFLAG Skagit.


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.