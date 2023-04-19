The Greater Seattle Business Association came to Skagit County on Tuesday to hold an LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion training, roundtable and networking session.
Local organizations that partnered to bring the event to Skagit County included the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, the Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley chambers of commerce, the Skagit Tourism Bureau, Skagit Valley College and PFLAG Skagit.
“It shows that this is something people in Skagit want,” EDASC CEO John Sternlicht said.
However, while representatives from the chambers of commerce and many nonprofits attended, there was a lack of representatives from businesses and area cities.
A focus for EDASC is adding to the workforce, and this includes creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce, said Sternlicht.
He said research shows that businesses become more successful when bringing together a more diverse group of people.
“(Businesses) are that much stronger,” Sternlicht said. “If you have a room full of lawyers from Yale, you’re going to have a pretty narrow view.”
He said organizations should reflect the people they are looking to serve, so if that is a diverse group of individuals the staff should reflect that.
Greater Seattle Business Association President and CEO Ilona Lohrey said reflecting those who organizations serve comes back to living their values.
“You have to really stand behind your values,” she said, pointing out that many customers and employees will appreciate authentic values.
Having a diverse group of people also brings about more diverse viewpoints.
“You always want more options in your sales prospects, in your team prospects, or else you’re leaving a lot of opportunity on the table,” Sternlicht said.
He gave the example of a disabled person coming up with an idea for a product that someone who is able-bodied may never think of.
The training, presented by Greater Seattle Business Association Business Training Specialist River Teslar, went over LGBTQ+ inclusiveness.
Topics included pronouns, how gender and sexuality is a sliding scale and how to be a supportive and inclusive ally.
When it comes to people residing on a sliding scale, Teslar gave the example of a person identifying as masculine, but who is still able to take pride in feminine traits or activities.
She spoke about how education is a key component in being an ally.
“It’s much easier to fear the things you don’t understand. It’s much easier to hate the things you don’t understand,” Teslar said. “Learning and internalizing any new concept can be daunting.”
Just as important as the training was the roundtable discussion in which businesses were able to hear about concerns, how other businesses are handling the concerns and to share local resources.
“We always find when we bring businesses together they get something from each other,” Sternlicht said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.