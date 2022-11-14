Zonar prioritizes commitment to the recruitment, success, and career longevity of women in the trucking industry

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced it has been named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association. The recognition exemplifies Zonar's commitment to a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, provides competitive compensation and benefits, and champions professional development opportunities and career advancement for women in the industry. This is the second consecutive year that Zonar has been recognized.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.