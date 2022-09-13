Event brings together channel partners, resellers, ISVs, SIs, and marketplace partners to connect with Zuper, network, and learn about the future of field service management

SEATTLE, Wash. and CHENNAI, Sep.13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, provider of a productivity suite for intelligent field service management and customer engagement, today announced it will host its second annual Partner Connect on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Partner Connect 2022 will feature a full day of presentations and technical workshops led by industry experts that will share best practices to digitize, automate and optimize service operations.

