RISC Zero: The General Purpose Zero-Knowledge VM. Prove any Computation. Verify Instantly.

 By Risc Zero

SEATTLE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISC Zero is pleased to announce a $12M Seed Round led by Bain Capital Crypto. Follow-on investors include Geometry, D1 Ventures and Cota Capital among others. Angel investors include Jing Wang of Optimism, Meltem Demirrors of Coinshares, Kain Warwick formerly of Synthetix, Marvin Ammori of Uniswap Labs, Eva Beylin and Tegan Kline of The Graph, and Calvin Liu formerly of Compound, Lev Livnev of Symbolic Capital Partners, and Lucas Vogelsang of Centrifuge.

