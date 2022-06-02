Interactive video quizzes, polls, and surveys make learning engaging, effective, and fun
SEATTLE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Screencast-O-Matic, the all-in-one screen capture, video editing, and media hosting platform that takes video creation, collaboration, and sharing to the next level, today introduced interactive video quizzing. The all-new interactive video quizzing functionality brings a robust set of features to quickly and easily create video quizzes, polls, and surveys. Now educators and businesses alike can foster a more effective, engaging, and fun learning environment through video.
Educators can transform any video into an interactive lesson with quizzing. Interactive quizzing motivates students to focus and better engage with the content while enabling teachers to continually assess engagement, understanding, and retention. Quizzing also provides teachers with valuable feedback and helps educators continually optimize their instructional content for student engagement and learning. Students can create their own quizzes and polls to demonstrate their understanding and mastery of a topic or subject, do real research, or bring their class or community together.
Businesses can gather intelligence on their content and engage with their audience and employees in new ways. They can use video quizzing and polls to engage, and better understand their audience as well as certify for required technical, legal, and soft skills training. Talent development professionals can use quizzing for employee onboarding, compliance training, and professional development. Marketers can use quizzing and polling to engage leads, build community, and measure brand perceptions. Product teams can use surveys to understand customer needs, improve user experience, and shape better products. Teams of all sizes can make fun quizzes and polls to build and strengthen relationships within teams.
"I am beyond excited to see how educators and businesses take advantage of our new interactive video quizzing tools," exclaimed Matt Champagne, CEO of Screencast-O-Matic. "Video polls and quizzes are a fantastic way to reach, educate, and engage any audience in this ever-changing complex world. We built our quizzing functionality from the ground up under our mantra of making video communication effective, simple, fast, and affordable."
Screencast-O-Matic interactive video quizzing and polling features and benefits:
- Flexibility - Create any type of question and/or poll using multiple-choice, true/false, ratings, and short open-ended questions and queries.
- Share Anywhere - Interactive video quizzes can be shared with custom links, hosted on Screencast-O-Matic, and/or embedded on any website including Learning Management Systems like Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard, and more.
- Access & Availability - Quizzes can be employed anywhere: in class, in the workplace, at home, or on the go on any device including Macs, PCs, Chromebooks, and Apple and Android mobile devices.
- Analytics - Interactive video quizzing comes with a robust suite of analytics, making it easy to understand results and data at every level, enabling purposeful actions.
- Management & Privacy - Powerful management and privacy features provide the control and peace of mind needed to tailor to and target your specific audience.
- Any Media Type & Source - Videos, images, and slides from any source can be used as a basis for quizzes.
- Speed & Quality - Complete Screencast-O-Matic platform and tools integration make creating and importing new screen recordings and professional-looking video edits with mixed stock, effects, and automated captioning into quizzes effortless.
- Customization - Control start and due dates and times, require viewers to answer, and provide automatic feedback to respondents' answers.
- Unlimited - There is no limit on the number or length of video quizzes and surveys that can be created and published.
Interactive video quizzing and polling is immediately available with all individual Screencast-O-Matic Solo Max plans as well as with the new Team Education and Team Business plans. All existing Screencast-O-Matic plan holders can immediately upgrade to a plan that includes interactive video quizzing.
Screencast-O-Matic and its free capture, editing, and hosting tools are available on all popular desktop and mobile devices. Screencast-O-Matic, a long-time leader in education, has users at 98 of the top 100 universities in the US and is used in hundreds of thousands of businesses globally. Since its inception, Screencast-O-Matic has had more than 100 million videos created in more than 190 countries worldwide, all while consistently presenting new solutions and features that lead the industry and address evolving and emerging needs and challenges.
More details on Screencast-O-Matic's new quizzing features and functionality can be found at: https://Screencast-O-Matic.com/Quizzing
To learn more about Screencast-O-Matic, please visit: https://Screencast-O-Matic.com
About Screencast-O-Matic:
Screencast-O-Matic is a screen capture, video editing, and sharing platform that takes visual collaboration to the next level. It allows companies, educational institutions, and individuals to create compelling content solutions for learning and sharing information.
Press contact:
Andrew Baum at PR@Screencast-O-Matic.com
Media Contact
Andrew Baum, Screencast-O-Matic, (206) 260-1000 x812, pr@screencast-o-matic.com
SOURCE Screencast-O-Matic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.