A 40-year Anacortes man was found guilty by a jury Friday of first-degree robbery, a verdict that could potentially land him life in prison.
Brett Harold Grimnes has previous convictions for second-degree assault in Skagit County in 2015 and for aggravated assault in Montana, a charge that was filed in 2012.
The two Skagit County convictions are strike offenses, meaning they are considered by the state to be among the most serious of offenses.
The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office believes the Montana conviction should also be considered a strike offense under state law, while Grimnes's lawyer has argued it is not comparable to a most serious offense in Washington.
If a judge rules the Montana conviction is a third strike for Grimnes, he will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, county prosecutor Haley Sebens said in an email.
On his latest conviction, Grimnes was found to have committed a robbery in the early morning hours of May 7, 2021 at a gas station on Old Highway 99 north of Burlington.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County Superior Court, a man later determined to be Grimnes hit a clerk in the gas station's store with a wrench and stole items from the store.
Grimnes was taken into custody outside the gas station's store by Skagit County Sheriff's Offices deputies.
He is being held on $1 million bail. He will be sentenced Oct. 10.
