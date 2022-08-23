The Anacortes Police Department responded to 188 calls between Friday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 18. These are some of them:
Friday, Aug. 12
• An Anacortes man reported seeing a flashlight in the 2400 block of Skyline Way. It was an APD officer conducting business checks.
• An Anacortes woman reported a male and female parked behind a business in the 300 block of 34th Street, possibly attempting to steal wooden pallets. Officers contacted a 38-year-old Anacortes woman and a 42-year-old Burlington man standing in front of their SUV and a stack of wooden pallets leaned against blocks. They said they had permission from the business to take them. Employees confirmed that. However, dispatch advised of a warrant for the man’s arrest for first-degree trafficking, second-degree theft, second-degree retail theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree ID theft. He was booked into Skagit County jail on the warrant.
Saturday, Aug. 13
• An Anacortes woman reported that a towing company had returned her vehicle with a strange object inside. She was requesting law enforcement to retrieve it. An officer arrived and identified the item as a butane lighter. The woman advised that her vehicle had been stolen and recovered in Seattle. The responding officer spoke to an officer with the Tulalip Police Department about the case. The Tulalip officer said collecting the lighter was not necessary. The officer disposed of the lighter.
Sunday, Aug. 14
• A restaurant employee reported that a man and woman left the business without paying for their meal. The employee said the pair had come in with a dog they claimed to be a service dog. They ordered and started eating their food, and the dog began acting up. The employee asked if they would move to an outdoor dining area. They instead asked for boxes for their food so they could leave. When the employee returned with the boxes, they were gone. They took about $86 worth of food without paying for it.
Monday, Aug. 15
• A store manager reported that someone etched a curse word into the front window of the Commercial Avenue business.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
• An Anacortes man reported that on Aug. 9, his outdoor shed had been broken into and several golf clubs and accessories were taken. He said the shed latch was broken, and the doors were left on the ground. About $100 in damage was done to the shed, and about $1,650 worth of items were taken.
• An Anacortes man reported that his catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen while he was parked in a ferry parking lot.
Thursday, Aug. 18
• A juvenile advised that someone had broken into her vehicle while it was parked in the Whistle Lake parking lot. An officer responded and contacted her, observing a broken rear passenger window. She said a bag and fanny pack had been taken.
– Anacortes Police Department
