The Anacortes Police Department responded to 279 cases between June 16-23. These are some of them:
Thursday, June 16
• Dispatch was contacted by an Anacortes man who said he believed someone had accessed his garage by door code and stolen his vehicle. Due to the odd circumstances of the incident, the responding officer requested the man contact his wife via phone. During the call, the man was reminded that he left his vehicle in town. The officer transported him to the vehicle.
• A man from Lacombe, Alberta, called regarding his vehicle, which he said had been reported stolen in Alberta. He said it was currently tracking to the state ferry terminal in Anacortes. He advised that the suspect was a 34-year-old Friday Harbor woman. He said the woman was his roommate and had borrowed the vehicle but failed to return it for over a week. They had been in contact via phone, and she told him she was not bringing the car back. Officers and dispatch could not initially confirm the vehicle was reported stolen, but learned the woman was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for custodial interference. The woman was arrested and booked into Skagit County jail.
• A City of Anacortes employee requested contact regarding a damaged beaver dam at Cranberry Lake Park. The employee advised that a specific beaver dam had been vandalized four or five times in a couple of weeks. Someone had completely removed it from the water on several occasions. The employee said he recently placed a wildlife camera in the area, and it filmed a man at the dam June 15. The photo was distributed to attempt to identify the man.
Friday, June 17
• An Anacortes woman reported that her roommate was drunk and running around naked. Officers found the man passed out on the ground wearing shorts. He was too intoxicated to talk, and medics subsequently took him to Island Health.
Saturday, June 18
• Officers were dispatched to a storage facility in the 8800 block of Stevenson Road for a burglary complaint. The manager reported there was a break-in overnight and that the fence and recording equipment had been damaged. There was evidence of multiple vehicle prowls and damage to multiple vehicles. The manager was still trying to determine the extent of the theft and damage.
Sunday, June 19
• An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 1100 block of 12th Street.
An Anacortes woman reported a male spray-painting the side of a building and said he had since left in a vehicle northbound on O Avenue. The officer did not find the matching vehicle but did find the word “TASK” spray-painted on the west side, outlined in white and filled in with red. The same word was spray-painted smaller above the larger one. The same word also was spray-painted on a nearby city dumpster. The reporting party provided photos that a witness shared with her. The photos have been distributed for identification of the suspect.
Monday, June 20
• An Anacortes woman reported receiving a third-party report of a man in the play area of a school she is the director of. The responding officer checked the area and could not find the suspect. She said one of the classes at the school was preparing to go outside and that she was alerted to the fact that a man had been seen looking into one of the storage sheds in the back fenced area of the schoolyard. When he was confronted, she said he jumped the fence and left. The officer later received a still image of the suspect and distributed it for identification.
Tuesday, June 21
• An Anacortes woman called to note that there was a large pile of dog feces in her yard and that she doesn’t own a dog. She was asking if an officer could find out whose dog did it. She was told to call if she saw a dog in her yard.
• Dispatch received an anonymous complaint regarding a welfare check for a male lying across the sidewalk in the area of 9th Street and R Avenue. An officer contacted the man, who said he was fine and was simply enjoying the heat from the sidewalk on his back.
Wednesday, June 22
• Two kids reportedly locked their bikes up in a tree in Causland Park so they wouldn’t be stolen. An officer responded and told them to lock them up somewhere else.
• Dispatch advised that a woman had reported her vehicle stolen from her garage. She reported receiving a call from her husband as she drove home and two missed calls from her son earlier asking which car she was driving. She arrived home to find her car missing. Her son reported that he had noticed the garage door open and later heard a car leaving the garage at what sounded like a fast rate of speed. Later, dispatch advised that a Washington State Patrol aircraft was directly above and following the stolen vehicle on Interstate 5 southbound in Tacoma. State Patrol later found the vehicle abandoned and unoccupied.
– Anacortes Police Department
