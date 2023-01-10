The Anacortes Police department responded to 174 calls between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5. These are some of them:
Friday, Dec. 30
Saturday, Dec. 31
• There was a report of CPR in progress in the 1400 block of 38th Street. Upon arrival, officers found the 47-year-old man to be conscious and breathing. Aid arrived and took over the call.
• A woman reported that her neighbor’s vehicle was vandalized the previous night in the 2300 block of 33rd Street. She stated that the window was shattered and that she did not have her neighbor’s contact information. An officer noted that the driver’s side mirror appeared to have been struck and broken. There was no other visible damage to the vehicle. The officer left contact information and a case number on the vehicle and at the residence door.
Sunday, Jan. 1
• The first call of 2023 was a reported cold burglary in which a woman advised that she had just returned from a 12-day vacation and found her house broken into and rummaged through. An officer responded and found that the outer pane of glass of the home’s backdoor had been shattered. The entire window was forced out of place to allow access to the doorknob. The house was in general disarray but nothing was obviously missing. The officer provided a case number and told the homeowner to call back if she discovers anything missing.
Monday, Jan. 2
• A vehicle prowl was reported at a business in the 1000 block of 32nd Street. The business owner advised that lights and equipment were taken from damaged vehicles on the property.
• An assault was reported at an Anacortes business. A man said he and his wife had entered the store and an altercation occurred in which a disagreement with an employee had escalated, with the employee allegedly yelling obscenities and eventually touching the man’s chest and shoulder as they were leaving the business. The man stated that he did not wish to pursue charges. An officer observed the interaction on video taken via the woman’s cell phone. The officer contacted the employee, who stated that there had been an altercation with some rude customers and that he wanted them trespassed. An officer completed the trespass forms and explained them to the man and his wife.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
• There was a report of malicious mischief in the 3800 block of H Avenue in which someone had lit off fireworks inside the porta-potty.
Thursday, Jan. 5
• An Anacortes man called to complain that there seemed to be no police response to the large amount of fireworks being set off at Anacortes High School on New Year’s Eve. He said he had not called about the issue because he believed that the amount of fireworks set off was so large that he didn’t think a call was necessary. He was advised to call in the event of a future incident.
– Anacortes Police Department
