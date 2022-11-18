SPOKANE — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, a county coroner told a cable news channel on Friday.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a "pretty large knife."


