The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
KIDNAPPINGTwo women accused of taking a foster child and fleeing to Vietnam pleaded not guilty to kidnapping charges.
Amanda Dinges, 35, and her mother, Amber Dinges, 60, of Mount Vernon, have each been charged with second-degree kidnapping.
According to court documents, police believe the two decided to take Amanda Dinges’s 5-year-old foster child out of the country after a meeting Nov. 15 with Child Protective Services, in which the agency recommended the child and birth mother have more contact.
By Nov. 28, the Mount Vernon School District contacted the agency to say the child had not been in school. CPS tried to track down both Amanda Dinges and her mother, but their phones had been disconnected and they could not be found, documents state.
Mount Vernon police issued a news release on Dec. 16, indicating the Dingeses had been seen in Vietnam.
The two were extradited from Vietnam and arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Dec. 29, according to a news release.
Bail is set at $100,000 for both women.
HIT-AND-RUNShane Staley Ross pleaded not guilty to a number of charges connected to a Jan. 2 hit-and-run.
The 49-year-old Mount Vernon man is accused of hitting a vehicle with his car on Old Highway 99 near Dahlstedt Road, then leading law enforcement on a chase at Avalon Golf Course.
The vehicle he allegedly struck had six people in it. Two victims were transported to a hospital complaining of back, neck and arm pain, according to court documents.
Documents state Ross fled the scene toward Avalon Golf Course. Officers followed him and chased him on to the course. During the chase, he nearly hit two golfers.
Course management stated Ross caused more than $5,000 in damage to the course.
Eventually his vehicle was seen in blackberry bushes on the south end of the course. He was found near the car, and appeared intoxicated, officers said.
Ross is charged with two counts of hit-and-run accident injury, first-degree malicious mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm, attempting to elude police and reckless driving.
Bellingham police believe that earlier that day Ross pointed an assault rifle at vehicles while driving his car. A loaded rifle was found in his car, documents state.
He is being held on $100,000 bail.
ASSAULTA 19-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to three assault charges, after police believe he repeatedly rammed his car into another vehicle and attacked a cashier for not selling him alcohol.
Early on Dec. 31, Mount Vernon police received two emergency calls, both stating Angel Esteban Perez-Velasco was driving erratically while chasing his girlfriend east on East College Way. Documents state he struck her vehicle multiple times.
Traffic cameras confirm these reports, court documents state.
The victim told police she had “essentially broken up” with Perez-Velasco earlier that day.
Police also believe Perez-Velasco was one of three men who assaulted a cashier Oct. 8 at the AM/PM on East College Way.
The cashier told police Perez-Velasco would not provide ID when asked. He said the man asked to speak with him outside, and he followed.
The cashier said Perez-Velasco and the others struck him, knocked him to the ground and kicked him, then drove away. The cashier went to the hospital where he was told he had four broken ribs.
Perez-Velasco has been released from the Skagit County Community Justice Center after posing $75,000 bail.
