The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
DRUGS
Steve Parker, of Arlington, pleaded not guilty to a series of felony drug-related charges.
According to court documents, a law enforcement investigation revealed Parker was supplying drugs in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties, while simultaneously working with a nonprofit to aid people in addiction recovery.
After organizing a series of undercover drug buys, law enforcement pulled over and arrested the 57-year-old Parker on Jan 19.
Law enforcement found large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine in his car as well as a loaded handgun, documents state.
Parker is being held on $750,000 bail.
ASSAULT
An Anacortes man pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge after he allegedly choked his fiancé.
The victim called 911 the morning of Jan. 22 reporting the man, Brian Brooks, 32, had assaulted her during an argument, according to court documents.
The responding officer noted redness and skin irritation on the left side of the victim's neck.
At one point, the woman said Brooks grabbed her phone and threw it across the room when she first tried to call 911, documents state.
Brooks is charged with one count of second-degree assault, as well as a count of interfering with domestic violence reporting, a misdemeanor.
Brooks is out of custody after paying his $50,000 bail.
