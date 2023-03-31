The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
An Oak Harbor man pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide for his alleged role in a car crash that killed one and injured two.
Gregory Michael Cloud, 28, of Oak Harbor, faces one count of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault. He is in custody on $50,000 bail.
According to court documents, police and paramedics responded to a car crash about 4 a.m. March 5 on Highway 20 and Tibbles Lane south of Anacortes.
The first responders found two damaged vehicles on the shoulder and began treatment of four people — the three victims and Cloud.
Two victims were taken to Island Hospital, then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. John Butz died from his injuries March 17 after undergoing three surgeries.
In an interview with police, Cloud said he was attempting to make a U-turn on Highway 20 when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by one of the victims. Cloud told police he needed to return to work in Anacortes to clock out.
However, the investigation indicated Cloud was traveling north when he attempted to make the U-turn, meaning he would have been in the process of turning away from Anacortes.
Interviews with the victims indicate Cloud was driving without headlights, which is why he was not visible to the driver of the other vehicle.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Todd Douglas Sloan pleaded not guilty to 11 felonies and nine misdemeanors after police believe he repeatedly battered a woman known to him.
Sloan, 31, of Burlington, is in custody on $500,000 bail.
Late on March 14, Burlington police officers saw a woman flagging them down. She said Sloan had violated a no-contact order, and reported that he had kicked down her door the day before.
According to court records, the victim arrived at her apartment on the morning of March 14 to find Sloan and another woman.
She yelled at Sloan, who assaulted her, according to police. Officers noticed redness on her skin consistent with the assault she described.
The victim said she tried to call 911, but Sloan grabbed the phone from her hands and ended the call.
She also described to police similar instances of violence, according to court documents.
Police later found the victim's missing phone at the site of a burglary. The victim was able to confirm that a car caught on video surveillance matched a vehicle Sloan took when he left her apartment.
This eventually tied Sloan to other burglaries and robberies, according to court documents.
Sloan was arrested March 19 when he was found hiding from police near a disabled vehicle, according to court documents.
CHILD MOLESTATION
A Mount Vernon man pleaded not guilty to a first-degree child molestation, and is being held on $50,000 bail.
Adrian Martinez Loyola, 43, is accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl.
According to court documents, the victim immediately reported the abuse to her mother, who contacted the police.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
A Stanwood man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon.
Thomas Anthony Rodriguez, 21, is facing charges of second-degree assault and drive-by shooting. He was released after posting $100,000 bail.
Police believe the shooting was gang-related, and no injuries were reported.
On March 8, Mount Vernon police received several calls reporting gunshots near an apartment complex on the 1300 block of 18th Street, according to court documents.
Using city traffic cameras, police observed a vehicle make a U-turn near where bullet casings had been found, then traced the vehicle's path using the network of cameras.
An officer identified the vehicle as belonging to Rodriguez, and his photo matched images of the driver seen on camera, according to police.
Rodriguez was arrested March 21 by Mount Vernon police.
