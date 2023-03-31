MOUNT VERNON — About a dozen people demonstrated Thursday in front of the Skagit County Courthouse, calling for consequences in a long-standing animal cruelty case.
Wearing bright orange T-shirts reading "JAIL FOR ROGER PEDERSON" and signs decrying animal cruelty, the group demanded consequences for the 93-year-old Bay View man.
"There was an outcry. That's what motivated me," said Janine Ceja, executive director of the Humane Society of Skagit Valley and one of the organizers.
She said the group was there to show that the community doesn't tolerate cruelty against animals, and to call for fair punishment.
Pederson pleaded guilty in mid-March to two counts of first-degree animal cruelty. His plea came about five years after 70 dead cattle were found on his property.
Pederson made an Alford plea, meaning he does not accept guilt but believed it was likely a jury would find him guilty.
His sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. April 19.
At a maximum, each count carries a five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. But because of Pederson's lack of criminal history, state sentencing guidelines mean he won't serve more than one year for both counts, according to Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Weyrich.
Among the demonstrators Thursday was former Skagit County Sheriff Will Reichardt.
"This community cares about what happens to animals," he said. "It just won't be tolerated here."
Reichardt was sheriff when Pederson was arrested, and remembers spending three days on his property during the investigation.
"It was so horrible, and on such a large scale," Reichardt said.
Court documents detailing the search of Pederson’s property describe 150 cattle being given only enough feed for about 60. Many were described as weak, underweight, struggling and in poor health.
Veterinary and lab analyses determined many of the animals were suffering from nutritional deficiencies, parasites including lice and worms, illnesses including pneumonia, and atrophy of some organs, according to court documents.
Reichardt said Pederson's Alford plea shows he still accepts responsibility, and Reichardt said he thinks Pederson deserves jail time.
"Personally, I think one day for every dead cow," he said. "I would be pleased."
In a statement responding to the demonstration, Pederson's lawyer, Emily Beschen said misinformation about the case has biased the public against Pederson.
"The previous herds struggled through severe floods during late 2017 and into the beginning of 2018," she said in an email. "It’s not uncommon for a farmer to endure significant loss in those conditions. Flooding creates increase in parasites, which was believed to be an issue for many of the cattle."
She said a large number of Pederson's cattle died once they were taken out of his custody, and others that were on his property at the time continued to live healthy lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.