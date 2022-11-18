Washington has made progress in reducing its backlog of sexual assault evidence kits, but justice delayed is justice denied. State officials must redouble their efforts to solve old crimes and prevent new ones.

A recent state performance audit revealed that as of Oct. 31, the state crime laboratory had 4,477 untested kits, with the oldest dating to 1982. That is an improvement from a backlog of 10,000 untested kits as of August 2019, reflecting the impact of a testing program that launched in November 2018.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.