Former Burlington man sentenced in federal court

Dan Ruthemeyer
Mar 16, 2023

A Nevada man was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle for crimes committed while living in Burlington.

John Holcomb, 44, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for production of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington.

Holcomb pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 7.

According to the release, between 2014 and 2020, Holcomb made sexually explicit videos of a young child left in his care.

At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik remanded Holcomb to custody saying, "These were serious and violent offenses…. One of the most reprehensible cases the court has seen."

According to records filed in the case, while investigating Holcomb for an unrelated criminal allegation in 2020 law enforcement served a search warrant on Holcomb to seize his electronic devices.

Examination of those devices revealed videos depicting sexual abuse of a child who was about 6 or 7 years old.

Holcomb will register as a sex offender following his release from prison and will be on federal supervision for the rest of his life.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Burlington Police Department, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department and the Oak Harbor Police Department.
