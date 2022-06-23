...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 11 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper
80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday. Overnight low
temperatures will likely only cool into the low 60s for many
locations Saturday night and again Sunday night. This will pose
a moderate risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From noon Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high-
water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late
snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area
waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening
hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating
near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly stealing a car, fleeing from police and causing several collisions.
The Anacortes Police Department responded to a marina on Skyline Way, where a man said he had been robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen from him.
According to the report, the male suspect had been gesturing and reaching for his waistband, though the caller did not see a firearm, according to a press release from the department.
An APD detective later located the vehicle and an officer attempted a traffic stop as it was approaching the Highway 20 spur. The driver did not yield to the officer and drove recklessly, causing several collisions and traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.
Anacortes officers stopped pursuing the truck, which turned southbound on Reservation Road, according to the release. Officers from the Swinomish Tribal Police Department followed the extensively damaged, stolen vehicle at a distance, the release states.
APD and Swinomish Tribal Police Department officers contacted the suspect in the 15900 block of Indian Road and took him into custody.
He was in possession of a knife and there was a second, empty knife sheath in his waistband.
The suspect was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for multiple charges, including robbery first degree, theft of a motor vehicle and hit and run. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle.
