A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly stealing a car, fleeing from police and causing several collisions.

The Anacortes Police Department responded to a marina on Skyline Way, where a man said he had been robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen from him.

According to the report, the male suspect had been gesturing and reaching for his waistband, though the caller did not see a firearm, according to a press release from the department.

An APD detective later located the vehicle and an officer attempted a traffic stop as it was approaching the Highway 20 spur. The driver did not yield to the officer and drove recklessly, causing several collisions and traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Anacortes officers stopped pursuing the truck, which turned southbound on Reservation Road, according to the release. Officers from the Swinomish Tribal Police Department followed the extensively damaged, stolen vehicle at a distance, the release states.

APD and Swinomish Tribal Police Department officers contacted the suspect in the 15900 block of Indian Road and took him into custody.

He was in possession of a knife and there was a second, empty knife sheath in his waistband.

The suspect was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for multiple charges, including robbery first degree, theft of a motor vehicle and hit and run. Officers recovered the stolen vehicle.

