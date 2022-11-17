ANACORTES — A 37-year-old Anacortes man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon while fleeing from police near a residence in the 800 block of 30th Street.
The man, James Kiesel Jr., fled from police about 4:30 p.m. after officers from the Anacortes Police Department and surrounding agencies arrived on site to serve a search warrant and arrest Kiesel, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
According to a news release from the Oak Harbor Police Department, due to a Kiesel's violent history several agencies were on hand to serve the warrant.
Joining the Anacortes Police Department, were the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, and officers from departments in Mount Vernon, Burlington, Sedro-Woolley and Oak Harbor.
The officers were preparing to take Kiesel into custody on felony charges, including first-degree arson, residential burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Anacortes release.
After Kiesel fled, he shot and killed himself, according to the Oak Harbor release. Though medical aid was provided, Kiesel was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers did not use physical force, according to both news releases.
According to the Oak Harbor release, on Nov. 3, Kiesel was armed with a firearm and fled arrest by Oak Harbor police by using a vehicle to ram several police and civilian vehicles. He then drove through a fence to avoid being arrested.
