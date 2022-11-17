goskagit
ANACORTES — A 37-year-old Anacortes man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon while fleeing from police near a residence in the 800 block of 30th Street.

The man, James Kiesel Jr., fled from police about 4:30 p.m. after officers from the Anacortes Police Department and surrounding agencies arrived on site to serve a search warrant and arrest Kiesel, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.


