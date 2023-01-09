A panel has recommended a man convicted of the 1997 rape and murder of a 12-year-old Stanwood girl be considered for early parole now that he has served half of his 50-year sentence.
David Dodge, 43, has been in the Monroe Correctional Complex since he was 17 years old for the rape and murder of Ashley Jones.
Due to a 2014 law, offenders sentenced as adults for crimes committed when they were under age 18 are now allowed to petition for early release after serving at least 20 years.
Dodge appealed unsuccessfully in 2018 to the state Department of Corrections Indeterminate Sentence Review Board, which said he could try again later. The five-member board has been reviewing Dodge’s second appeal for early release since September 2022 and, on Dec. 29, all agreed he was releasable, according to a Decisions and Reasons document made public Friday.
As a teen, Dodge already had been in trouble with the law with four convictions of burglary during 1995-1996 on Camano Island, where he lived.
Two days before Ashley was killed in September 1997, Dodge had escaped from Larch Way Lodge, a halfway house for juveniles where he was sentenced for burglary.
The night of the murder, he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana at a party with friends in the Stanwood area. Dodge roamed the neighborhood around midnight, looking for a residence to break into for cash.
He wandered inside a home in Church Creek Estates and encountered Ashley, who was babysitting. He ran outside and grabbed a big stick then went back in, clubbing her. He raped her while she was unconscious, according to reporting by the Stanwood Camano News.
Dodge was convicted on Feb. 3, 1998, for first-degree murder, second-degree rape and three counts of burglary.
In 2000, the state Court of Appeals reduced his original 62-year sentence to 50 years, then reaffirmed it in 2002.
In 2018, Dodge applied for early parole, but the Review Board denied him after considering his criminal history, his inability to control his behavior and how he responded to programming, according to the 2018 Decision and Reasons document.
In the five years since, Dodge has made efforts toward improving himself, according to the 2022 Decision and Reasons document. The five-member board outlined reasons that he should be allowed early release.
They stated that Dodge consistently held prison employment and received favorable evaluations from supervisors. He has community support and a realistic release plan. He has also completed risk-related programming requested by the board including:
- Sex offender treatment and assessment
- Substance use disorder treatment
- A program that helps with problem-solving and to increase frustration tolerance
- A program to increase victim empathy and remorse development
The document states that Dodge indicated he would like to be released to transitional housing at the House of Mercy for three to six months while he acclimates to a release setting and he and his wife adjust to the new circumstances.
A 2018 Stanwood Camano News article stated that Dodge had hoped to be released to his wife in Tacoma. She is some 30 years his senior, and they met when she was a correctional officer on McNeil Island. They married in 2010, a year later.
The board stated that Dodge will need to complete the community Sex Offender Treatment and Assessment Program upon his release. He will also need controls related to substance use and should be placed on GPS upon initial release, consistent with electronic monitoring.
The document doesn’t include a timeline or date of possible release, but does state that the next step is to submit an Offender Release Plan.
