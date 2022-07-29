...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate
to high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
According to a recent Crosscut/Elway poll, public safety issues including crime, drugs and police reform were No. 3 on respondents’ list of the top five issues facing Washington voters, behind the economy and homelessness.
It underscores the need for public officials to take seriously crime and the impact it has on residents’ peace of mind and confidence in their communities.
The recently released annual report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs showed that overall, crime in Washington fell 3.7 percent in 2021, as compared with 2020. However, violent crime increased. As The Columbian’s Becca Robbins reported, the state had a record number of murders in 2021 — 325. Hate crimes were up 26 percent; there was a 10 percent jump in robberies and a 15 percent increase in aggravated assaults, Robbins reported.
Pouring salt on the wound, the state had 495 fewer law enforcement officers in 2021 than in 2020, while the state’s population grew by 116,000.
According to the report, the national staffing average is 2.33 officers per 1,000 people. In Washington, that figure in 2021 was 1.38 per 1,000.
There is disagreement about why some law enforcement agencies are struggling to attract and retain personnel. Pay is one factor, experts say, while others blame in part the Legislature’s efforts to address use of force, which critics say hamstrings officers and fan disrespect that’s lingering following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
But other factors are also at play. Gov. Jay Inslee has proposed expanding the state’s law enforcement training campus in an effort to address officer shortages and improve agencies’ ability to recruit and retain personnel. Instead of relying solely on the state’s only law enforcement training facility, in Burien, Inslee wants to create regional facilities so potential officers can train closer to home.
“Currently, recruits must attend training just at this location. They’ve got to travel; they’ve got to be away from their homes and their families,” the governor said. “This has created a logjam in the process. It creates a barrier to recruitment of fine people, and we need to do better.”
Rising crime is a complex problem that must include discussions about mental health and addiction. But unquestionably, more officers are needed.
