Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING, ASSAULTMount Vernon police arrested a 21-year-old Stanwood man early Tuesday morning on a warrant on charges of drive-by shooting and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Thomas Anthony Rodriguez Jr. was taken into custody at a residence in the 9000 block of Collins Road east of Sedro-Woolley.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Skagit County Superior Court, Rodriguez is believed to have been the driver of a vehicle whose passenger shot at an 18-year-old man on March 8 in the 1300 block of N. 18th Street in Mount Vernon.
The 18-year-old man was not injured.
Rodriguez was charged on March 16, and an arrest warrant was issued.
Police are looking for an 18-year-old Burlington man they believe was the passenger in the vehicle.
Police believe the shooting was gang related, according to the affidavit.
FRAUD, ROBBERYBurlington police are looking for a man and woman they believe are trying to sell imitation gold jewelry in area parking lots.
According to a news release from the Burlington Police Department, the man and woman are in their 30s or 40s and possibly of East Indian descent.
The release said the suspects have made contact with people by saying they were selling jewelry or by asking for directions.
The release said there have been reports that the couple removed and stole jewelry from victims using sleight of hand, and that on Tuesday they had robbed a victim after implying they had a weapon.
The department asks that those with information call Burlington police at 360-755-0921.
