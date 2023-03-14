Roger Edward Pederson agreed to a plea deal with Skagit County prosecutors Monday to resolve animal cruelty charges filed against him.
The 93-year-old Bay View man had been charged with six counts of first-degree animal cruelty and two associated misdemeanors after 70 dead cattle were found on his property in January 2018.
On Monday, he entered an Alford plea to two charges of first-degree animal cruelty.
An Alford plea is when a defendant does not admit guilt, but believes there is enough evidence prosecutors could present at trial that would result in a conviction.
According to court documents detailing a search of Pederson's property, 150 cattle were given only enough feed for about 60. Many were described as weak, underweight, struggling and in poor health.
Veterinary and lab analyses determined many of the animals were suffering from nutritional deficiencies, parasites including lice and worms, illnesses including pneumonia, and atrophy of some organs, according to documents.
Pederson was charged in July 2018, and had repeatedly asked to have his trial postponed. This plea comes after his most recent request was denied, and ahead of a trial set to begin March 20.
His sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled. At a maximum, each count of first-degree animal cruelty carries a five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.
Pederson is also facing fines from Skagit County Public Health for failing to bury the dead cattle. The county will be following up with Pederson regarding these fines, according to county spokesperson Danica Sessions.
Pederson was accused of something similar in 2005, when an investigation found 172 dead cattle scattered on his property.
