Here are some of the calls handled by the Anacortes Police Department from New Year’s Eve to Jan. 6, 2022.
Dec. 31, 2021
• A 29-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and malicious mischief as well as resisting arrest after officers were called to his family home due to his behavior around 10:45 p.m. Family members and the man noted he struggles with mental health issues. Officers learned the man had been in a physical altercation with his 27-year-old girlfriend earlier in the evening and broke her phone. He reportedly resisted arrest when informed he was being taken into custody and argued with officers about the earlier incident. Officers eventually carried him outside to a patrol vehicle. The man became upset and struck his head against the patrol car partition several times, injuring his head. Medics transported him to the hospital where he was treated and later transported to jail.
• A 26-year-old Anacortes man reported his vehicle had been prowled in the past couple days on C Avenue. A pistol and about $2 in loose change were taken. The man told police the gun was in his vehicle for a road trip, and he failed to remove it upon returning home. He drove to get breakfast before contacting 911, so officers were unable to check for evidence in or around the vehicle. Estimated loss is $300.
• Officers were called about a theft in the area of Ferry Terminal Road around 9:45 a.m. A 53-year-old Edmonds man told officers a 38-year-old Sedro-Woolley man had asked him for fuel. He provided some, but later noticed on surveillance cameras that the man was walking around the U-Haul trucks at the Washington State Ferries terminal. It was unclear if the man siphoned gas. Officers contacted the 38-year-old and took him into custody on warrants. During a search, multiple cards belonging to other people were found in his wallet. He was booked into jail. Officers were able to contact one person who reported his cards were stolen. Additional charges of possession of stolen property are pending.
• A 63-year-old Anacortes man reported his vehicle stolen from a marina parking lot after it was last seen earlier in the week. He noted the bed was filled with tools and had a large tank mounted in it. Officers reviewed surveillance video, which showed a sedan parking near the truck around 2:45 a.m. It appears someone gets out of the sedan’s passenger side and leaves in the truck, followed by the sedan. The truck was later located in Mount Vernon and returned to the man.
• A 62-year-old Anacortes man reported the theft of a computer monitor, keyboard and gaming mouse from a business on Commercial Avenue. Estimated loss is about $2,000.
Jan. 1, 2022
• A 21-year-old Bellingham man was arrested on a charge of DUI after an officer noted the vehicle drifting from one side of the lane to the other several times among other traffic infractions around 1 a.m. The man reportedly told officers he had one or two drinks. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and later provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit. He reportedly told officers he felt he was OK to drive. He was unable to find someone to be released to and was booked into jail.
• A woman called to report her 11-year-old son and his friend found a dog at an abandoned home and wanted it picked up. She noted the dog was skinny, cold and dirty, so they brought it home to feed it and give it a bath. The owner of the dog was determined to be a 68-year-old Anacortes woman based on the dog tag. She believed her dog was still tied up in front of her house. Officers determined the boy had good intentions and informed the two the dog was not abandoned. Officers returned the dog to the owner and discussed the care needs of the dog. The animal control officer later contacted the owner, providing some requested items, and noted the dog was friendly and in a condition consistent with its old age.
• A 59-year-old Anacortes man reported seeing a man on his property with a leashed dog via his camera system around 6:30 p.m. The man appeared to be looking under the front door mat for a key. Officers talked to a man matching the description. The 49-year-old Anacortes man confirmed he’d been on a property nearby due to his dog being scared of fireworks. The caller told officers he believed the man was using the dog as a ruse to poke around. He did not want to pursue trespassing charges. Officers cautioned the man on approaching the front door of a residence he isn’t familiar with. He apologized.
• A 50-year-old Mount Vernon woman was arrested on a charge of violating a no-contact order after officers were called to remove an intoxicated guest at a hotel around 7:30 p.m. The 47-year-old Oak Harbor man was reportedly being aggressive with other guests. At staff’s request, officers asked the man to remain in his room, which he agreed to do. Several hours later, officers were called back to a possible domestic involving the man. Officers contacted the man in his room, along with a woman who was prohibited from being near him. She was booked into jail.
Jan 2, 2022
• An 18-year-old Anacortes man was traveling north on R Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Another vehicle was traveling relatively close in the same direction, so the driver moved over to allow the other vehicle some space. The right wheels caught on the snow mound on the shoulder of the road, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and up on the curb. It slid sideways into a light post, knocking it over.
Jan 3, 2022
• A 72-year-old Anacortes woman came to the police station to report she left her purse with her phone in a cart at a grocery store. When she returned, the purse was gone, and employees said they did not have it. An officer called the woman’s phone, which was answered by a 64-year-old Anacortes woman. She said she found the purse and was in the woman’s driveway attempting to return it. The woman then drove to the police station and returned the purse.
Jan. 4, 2022
• A 47-year-old Anacortes man called in a burglary to a work site on 12th Street. He found damage to the property and tools missing. There were also several items left behind. He found the front door open and front windows unlocked along with boots, a blow-up mattress, duffel bag, food items, trash and a mountain bike. More than $1,800 worth of tools were stolen in addition to about $100 in damage to the location.
• A 69-year-old Anacortes woman reported someone tried to get inside her home. She said a white truck that left may be associated. Officers arrived and determined it was just a delivery person leaving her a food delivery.
• A 17-year-old Anacortes girl reported someone parked outside the lines at a grocery store, and there was damage to her vehicle. She took pictures but left the scene and went home as she was nervous about confronting the other driver. Officers noted damage to her vehicle. One of the pictures she provided showed the other vehicle and hers touching at the front bumpers. Officers contacted the other driver, a 46-year-old Anacortes man. They noted his vehicle had damage all over it, though there was paint transfer and scratches on the bumper where pictures indicated the vehicles touched. The teen’s parents were amenable to officers coordinating an exchange of information and handling the issue between the two parties. They were advised to contact officers if further assistance is needed.
Jan. 6, 2022
• A 22-year-old Anacortes man was cited for speed too fast for conditions after hitting a second vehicle in the area of the Highway 20 roundabout around 5:45 a.m. The second vehicle was stopped assisting a motorist stuck in the snow. The man reportedly told officers he was going too fast and struck the vehicle while attempting to slow. Both vehicles were damaged, but there were no injuries.
• Officers were sent to A Avenue near Havekost Road for a vehicle stuck in the ditch nearby around 12:45 p.m. It was noted the driver was cussing at cars when they stopped to offer help. When officers arrived, there were tire marks where the car had likely been, but the vehicle had departed.
• A 67-year-old Anacortes woman let her dog off its leash, and it went into the water at the ferry terminal. It was not coming out of the water and was possibly stuck. An officer arrived and could see her dog swimming after ducks with no apparent issues. As the officer got to the woman, the dog came out of the water. The dog was eventually caught and placed back on a leash.
• A 31-year-old Anacortes man called about a snowball fight with himself and around nine juveniles. The man was approached by the juveniles with a request to throw snowballs at his vehicle. He agreed. The caller started the throw snowballs at the juveniles and all were involved in a mutually agreed snowball fight. At one point, the juveniles joined their efforts at the man, resulting in several snowballs to the face. One retrieved a dirt bike and proceeded to throw copious amounts of snow and ice at the caller’s face. The caller said he wanted the juveniles or parents contacted due to feeling the behavior was wrong. An officer drove through the area and didn’t find the juveniles.
