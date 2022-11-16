People place bouquets of flowers Wednesday at a vigil for Ethan Chapin at Riverwalk Park in Mount Vernon. Chapin, a Conway resident, was one of four University of Idaho students killed Sunday in Moscow, Idaho.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus.
Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked back a previous statement that there was no threat to the public.
“Investigators are working to follow up on all the leads and identify a person of interest,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a news conference. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there. We cannot say that there is no threat to the community."
The victims included 20-year-old Ethan Chapin of Conway.
The others were Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; and Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona.
All four victims were stabbed with a knife, Fry said. There was no sign of forced entry, and a door was found open by the first police officers to arrive. Two other people were found alive and unhurt in the home.
“I’m not going to go into what they shared,” Fry said.
The victims were found dead Sunday afternoon by police responding to a report of an unconscious person at the home.
Officials said they were likely killed several hours earlier, and Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt reported that her preliminary investigation showed the students were stabbed to death. Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday.
Some of the families of the victims have been urging police to release more information about the killings.
The father of Chapin said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that a lack of information from Moscow police and the university “only fuels false rumors and innuendo in the press and social media.”
“The silence further compounds our family’s agony after our son’s murder,” Jim Chapin wrote. “I urge officials to speak the truth, share what they know, find the assailant, and protect the greater community.”
Chapin was a triplet born in 2002. All three siblings enrolled at the University of Idaho.
“Ethan ... was a kind, loyal, loving son, brother, cousin, and friend,” Stacy Chapin said via email. “Words cannot express the heartache and devastation our family is experiencing.”
The victims were all members of sororities or fraternities. Kernodle and Chapin were dating.
Kernodle’s sister, Jazzmin Kernodle, said via text message that her family was confused and anxiously awaiting updates.
The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings.
“To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred and sealed your fate,” the family said in a tweeted statement. “Justice will be served.”
News of the slayings prompted many of the 11,000 students to leave the Idaho campus early for Thanksgiving break.
Aubrie Goncalves, Kaylee’s sister, posted a message on Instagram Wednesday urging any remaining students to leave.
“Your grades are severely less important than your lives. I wish all the students of U of I safety and peace,” she wrote a few hours before the police news conference. “You guys are not safe until this sicko is found. If the person who did this is capable of killing four innocent people, they are capable of killing more.”
Eight miles to the west in the college town of Pullman, Washington, officials expressed confidence Wednesday that there was no danger to residents there.
“If there was any threat to the public, we would be joining Moscow PD in releasing information warning of that threat,” said Gary Jenkins, the Washington State University police chief.
