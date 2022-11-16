svh-202211xx-news-Ethan-Chapin-Vigil-1.jpg
People place bouquets of flowers Wednesday at a vigil for Ethan Chapin at Riverwalk Park in Mount Vernon. Chapin, a Conway resident, was one of four University of Idaho students killed Sunday in Moscow, Idaho.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus.

Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked back a previous statement that there was no threat to the public.


