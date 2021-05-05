Man dies two years after beating in Seattle
SEATTLE — A Washington state man who pleaded guilty in the 2019 beating of a 62-year-old homeless man in Seattle has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors said the man died two years later as a result of the attack.
King County prosecutors said Ryan Johnston, 42, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault after hitting Jeffrey Christenson and bludgeoning him with a traffic cone while he was resting outside the Central Library in Seattle, The Seattle Times reported.
An autopsy determined that Christenson died two years later from delayed complications and his death was a homicide. Johnston now faces a second-degree murder charge. Court records do not show if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Seattle bar shut down for COVID-19 violations
SEATTLE — Public Health–Seattle & King County has suspended the license of a restaurant in Seattle after it says management defied the state’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Flowers Restaurant in the U District violated social distancing guidelines, seating restrictions and facial coverings order, according to inspection records. Inspection records also say the restaurant’s owner said at one point that he doesn’t care about the guidelines.
In a letter this week, health inspectors noted that the bar/restaurant has a history of noncompliance with COVID-19 safety concerns.
Owner Fadi Hamade called those allegations “a complete fabrication,” saying he would not make such reckless decisions to jeopardize a bar restaurant he has built up for the past 30 years, The Seattle Times reported.
Seattle man sentenced for fraud, theft
SEATTLE — A Seattle man who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a woman in her 70s while she was dying in a hospital was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Dwayne Brooks, 38, was convicted of 10 felony charges after a four-day trial in February 2020. The charges included bank fraud, computer hacking and identity theft, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a press release.
Between 2016 and 2018, Brooks used debit and credit cards, checks and other financial information stolen from mail, cars and homes, according to court records and testimony.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.