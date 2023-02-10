A bill introduced by state Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, brings up some interesting questions about the corrections system, labor fairness and basic human rights. It should be broadly discussed in the Legislature and ultimately rejected.

Simmons has proposed House Bill 1024, the "Real Labor, Real Wages Act," which would require that inmates be paid the state's minimum wage for work done during incarceration. The bill has drawn 17 co-sponsors — all Democrats.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.