A Sedro-Woolley High School student was arrested Monday after police believe he threatened to bomb the school.
Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Dan McIlraith said officers have not found a bomb, but have reason to believe the student may have had access to explosives.
The Skagit Valley Herald does not name suspects of crimes, or the names of juveniles who have been charged with crimes.
About 2:10 p.m. Monday, a student reported to school administrators a threatening Snapchat post from another student, according to district Superintendent Miriam Mickelson.
By 2:15, staff issued an evacuation and called police, she said.
Sedro-Woolley police responded and cordoned off the road and escorted students to a safe location.
State Patrol bomb squads searched the school and found no explosives. However, McIlraith said bomb-sniffing dogs detected something on the backpack of the student believed to be responsible for the threat.
This could be residue from explosives, but the dogs also could have been reacting to the smell of ammunition or fireworks, he said. This doesn't mean the student had these items in his backpack recently.
McIlraith said his department will continue to investigate whether the student had access to explosives, and will search his cellphone once it obtains a warrant.
The threat came to administrators' attention because a student saw something concerning and reported it, and Mickelson thanked this student for her action.
She said the school has counselors available to talk with those who wish to.
Meanwhile, her team is going over its response, and she already has suggestions for changes to the school's response plan.
For instance, the staff member primarily responsible for communicating to families wasn't at work Tuesday. She said the district should do a better job planning for the possibility of staff absences.
“My biggest takeaway is this is part of our reality now," she said.
