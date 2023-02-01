Drug Arrest

Law enforcement seized drugs, guns and cash March 14 in Mount Vernon.

 Submitted photo

The Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit seized about 300,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in 2022, marking a significant increase from the about 18,000 pills seized in 2021.

“We knew that fentanyl had become the dominant factor in terms of illicit drugs entering Skagit County,” said unit commander Tobin Meyer of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. “It didn’t come as a surprise that we would see a jump. What came as a surprise was the level of the jump.”


