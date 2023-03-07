Stanwood Police blotter Staff report Mar 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jan. 19A man was taken to the Skagit County jail on an active warrant at 88th Avenue NW.Malicious mischief was reported on 72nd Avenue NW.Jan. 20An assault was reported on 273rd Place NW.Jan. 22Mail was stolen at 102nd Avenue NW.Jan. 23A man was booked into Snohomish County jail for disorderly conduct at 88th Avenue NW.Theft was reported at Pioneer Highway.Jan. 24A burglary was reported on 92nd Avenue NW.There were reports of malicious mischief at 269th Place NW, 271st Street, and 276th Street.Threats were reported at 267th Street.Jan. 29Malicious mischief was reported on 90th Avenue.Jan. 31An Everett woman was taken to jail for an active warrant from Pioneer Highway.Theft was reported at 271st Street.Feb. 1Theft was reported on 272nd Street.Malicious mischief was reported on 276th Street.Feb. 2An assault was reported on 272nd Street.Fraud was reported on 72nd Avenue.Feb. 3An Oak Harbor man was found in possession of narcotics on 272nd Avenue.Feb. 5Fraud was reported on 271st Street.A driver was stopped on suspicion of DUI on Pioneer Highway.Feb. 7A vehicle was stolen on 72nd Avenue.Feb. 8A vehicle was stolen on Park Drive.Feb. 9A vehicle was broken into on 72nd Avenue.Feb. 11A man was taken to Snohomish County jail on an active warrant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Skagit Valley's newest tulip field gears up for first season Flames above refinery cause concern in community Inslee visits Skagit County to talk housing Burlington-Edison School District narrows search for superintendent Former Hamilton clerk-treasurer charged with theft Tweets by goskagit
