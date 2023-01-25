A member of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison on drug and gun charges.
Robert Andrew Johnny, 28, pleaded guilty in October to possessing a firearm while dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine on the Swinomish reservation and elsewhere in Skagit County, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.
Johnny was indicted in 2022 after being caught with drugs and firearms on two occasions.
According to records filed in the case, Johnny was contacted by police on March 14, while he was a passenger in a car driven by a co-conspirator.
In the car were about 90,000 fentanyl pills, two kilograms of methamphetamine, four firearms and $10,000 in cash. When police searched Johnny’s home, they found about 2,800 fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.
According to the release, in June 2021 law enforcement searched a car Johnny had been driving and found it contained fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. In the car was a backpack with a firearm and other items bearing Johnny’s name.
In asking for a six-year prison sentence, prosecutors highlighted the danger of the fentanyl and methamphetamine Johnny distributed.
“These substances destroy the lives of their users, including leading to death in some cases. Our society also bears an enormous burden for medical treatment, substance abuse treatment, mental health treatment, law enforcement, and corrections. In addition to the danger that Johnny created for users of the drugs that he distributed, Johnny’s activities also created danger to the public by involving firearms to protect drugs and cash,” Assistant United States Attorney Miriam Hinman wrote in her sentencing memo.
The case was investigated by the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Swinomish Police Department and the Mount Vernon Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.