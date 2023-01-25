Gavel

A member of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison on drug and gun charges.

Robert Andrew Johnny, 28, pleaded guilty in October to possessing a firearm while dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine on the Swinomish reservation and elsewhere in Skagit County, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.


