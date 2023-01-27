The Washington Supreme Court has pushed the state Legislature this year to create a permanent law governing the possession of controlled substances.

The Supreme Court's 2021 Washington state v. Blake ruling struck down the statute that made possession of controlled substances a class C felony. That forced the Legislature to quickly come up with a stopgap law in 2021 that made knowingly possessing controlled substances a misdemeanor rather than a Class C felony. But before a person can be charged, under the new law, they first must be referred to treatment twice.


