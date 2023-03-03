Court Report By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Mar 3, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are criminal cases heard Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court:ASSAULTA Mount Vernon man is facing a charge of felony assault after police believe he choked a woman he was dating. Alfredo Betancourt Alvarado, 41, pleaded not guilty, and was released pending trial on $10,000 bail. According to court documents, the woman called police Feb. 20 to report Betancourt Alvarado had assaulted her.She later met up with an officer, who reported seeing red marks on her neck. She reported Betancourt Alvarado had been drinking, and attacked her during an argument. RAPE OF A CHILDZackary Chazz Vancooney pleaded guilty to a number of extortion and rape charges.The 25-year-old Sedro-Woolley man admitted to repeatedly raping a boy who was known to him over the course of several years, according to court documents. Vancooney was arrested in June 2022, after the boy disclosed the abuse to a school employee. At the time, he pleaded not guilty. His sentencing is set for April 13.ASSAULTA 29-year-old Sedro-Woolley man pleaded guilty to charges connected to an assault, and was sentenced to 10 1/2 months in jail.In March 2022, Sedro-Woolley police arrested Emilio Adam Zavala, after a woman reported he entered her residence without permission and assaulting her, according to court documents.Zavala was charged with second-degree assault, residential burglary and violation of a protection order. He initially pleaded not guilty. — Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Law Police Security And Public Safety Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Skagit Valley's newest tulip field gears up for first season Inslee visits Skagit County to talk housing Burlington-Edison School District narrows search for superintendent Guemes Island residents say proposed ferry fares are unfair Property tax glitch misstates school tax increases Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.