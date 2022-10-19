The Humane Society of Skagit Valley has spayed or neutered the majority of the 126 dogs seized in September.
Now it is taking adoption applications for more than 80 of the dogs.
An adoption event will be held 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Humane Society. Those wishing to attend the event, must have their applications submitted and approved.
Applicants can choose which sex and breed — Maltese, Yorkie or mixed — they prefer.
Applications can be submitted at skagithumane.org/puppylove.
The dogs up for adoption will have received their first core vaccines, deworming medication and will have been microchipped, according to the Humane Society website.
Due to the high cost the Humane Society has taken on to properly get the dogs ready for adoption there is a nonrefundable adoption fee of $450. If a dog is returned, the adoption fee will be converted into a donation.
The event is first-come, first-served for those who have had their applications approved, according to Executive Director Janine Ceja. As of Wednesday morning, more than 80 applications had been submitted.
"These animals have come from a horrific hoarding and neglect situation. As such, they may need extra training, medical care and grooming," Ceja said. "We have done our absolute best to get them healthy and well, but there may be chronic issues after they leave us. Due to the circumstances, we simply cannot guarantee anything with regard to these rescued dogs."
Law enforcement seized the dogs Sept. 2 from two properties in the 4100 block of Cape Horn Drive west of Concrete and put them in the care of the Humane Society.
The Humane Society received ownership of the dogs at the end of September when the owner failed to petition Skagit County District Court to regain custody.
The Skagit County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into the care of the dogs, and has referred the case to the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, said Skagit County Animal Control Officer Emily Diaz.
It will be up to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office whether to file charges.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
