Seized Dog
Buy Now

Humane Society of Skagit Valley Executive Director Janine Ceja holds a seized dog Sept. 8.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The Humane Society of Skagit Valley has spayed or neutered the majority of the 126 dogs seized in September. 

Now it is taking adoption applications for more than 80 of the dogs. 

— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.